Lightwire Theater brings "The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare" to the Buckman

Lightwire Theater, semi-finalists on NBC's "America's Got Talent" and recipients of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant, will bring their innovative production of "The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation" to the Buckman Performing & Fine Arts Center on Sunday, September 27.

Buckman Director Cindi Younker joined Kacky Walton to discuss this visually stunning theatrical experience, where a darkened stage is illuminated by electroluminescent wire to create a glow-in-the-dark adventure that combines puppetry, technology, dance, and music.