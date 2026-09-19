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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Lightwire Theater brings "The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare" to the Buckman

By Kacky Walton
Published September 19, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Lightwire Theater, semi-finalists on NBC's "America's Got Talent" and recipients of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant, will bring their innovative production of "The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation" to the Buckman Performing & Fine Arts Center on Sunday, September 27.

Buckman Director Cindi Younker joined Kacky Walton to discuss this visually stunning theatrical experience, where a darkened stage is illuminated by electroluminescent wire to create a glow-in-the-dark adventure that combines puppetry, technology, dance, and music.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, September 27 
Time: 7:00 p.m. 
Location: Buckman Performing & Fine Arts Center (60 Perkins Extended)
Learn more >

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Checking on the Arts Buckman Performing and Fine Arts CenterLocal Events
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton