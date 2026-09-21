Memphis Chamber Music Society launches 38th season with Siwoo Kim and Sydney Lee

The Memphis Chamber Music Society launches its 38th season with Korean-American artists Siwoo Kim, violinist, and Sydney Lee, cellist. The duo will perform a thrilling program featuring music by Zoltán Kodály and Maurice Ravel, as well as Johan Halvorsen's "Passacaglia," based on themes by Handel.

Siwoo Kim joined Kacky Walton to talk about the technically challenging program, his early exposure to classical music at his parents' music school in South Korea, immigrating to the United States at age 5 and the opportunities that experience afforded him, and the gratitude he feels for being able to lead a life in music.