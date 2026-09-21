© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Memphis Chamber Music Society launches 38th season with Siwoo Kim and Sydney Lee

By Kacky Walton
Published September 21, 2026 at 2:22 PM CDT

The Memphis Chamber Music Society launches its 38th season with Korean-American artists Siwoo Kim, violinist, and Sydney Lee, cellist. The duo will perform a thrilling program featuring music by Zoltán Kodály and Maurice Ravel, as well as Johan Halvorsen's "Passacaglia," based on themes by Handel.

Siwoo Kim joined Kacky Walton to talk about the technically challenging program, his early exposure to classical music at his parents' music school in South Korea, immigrating to the United States at age 5 and the opportunities that experience afforded him, and the gratitude he feels for being able to lead a life in music.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, September 27
Time: 3:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Location: David Lusk Gallery (97 Tillman Street)

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local Events
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton