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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Sam Bush kicks off The Dixie Carter PAC's 21st season

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 23, 2026 at 3:44 PM CDT

The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Enrichment Center in Huntingdon, Tennessee, begins its 21st season Thursday, October 1, with bluegrass and Americana superstar Sam Bush.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixie Executive Director Kimberly McLemore about the first part of the 2026-2027 season, featuring Will Hoge, Darryl Worley, Mickey Dolenz, and more, along with local acts, Christmas specials, arts and crafts classes, and other programs and events.

Sam Bush:
Date: Thursday, October 1
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Enrichment Center (191 Court Square)
Get ticket information >

Will Hoge:
Date: Saturday, October 10
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Enrichment Center (191 Court Square)
Get ticket information >

Darryl Worley:
Date: Thursday, October 29
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Enrichment Center (191 Court Square)
Get ticket information >

Micky Dolenz:
Date: Tuesday, Novenmber 17
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Enrichment Center (191 Court Square)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsThe Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Enrichment Center
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass