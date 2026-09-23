Sam Bush kicks off The Dixie Carter PAC's 21st season

The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Enrichment Center in Huntingdon, Tennessee, begins its 21st season Thursday, October 1, with bluegrass and Americana superstar Sam Bush.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixie Executive Director Kimberly McLemore about the first part of the 2026-2027 season, featuring Will Hoge, Darryl Worley, Mickey Dolenz, and more, along with local acts, Christmas specials, arts and crafts classes, and other programs and events.

Sam Bush:

Date: Thursday, October 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.

Location: The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Enrichment Center (191 Court Square)

Get ticket information >

Will Hoge:

Date: Saturday, October 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.

Location: The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Enrichment Center (191 Court Square)

Get ticket information >

Darryl Worley:

Date: Thursday, October 29

Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.

Location: The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Enrichment Center (191 Court Square)

Get ticket information >