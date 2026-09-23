The 54th annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair returns

First held in 1973, the "Pink Palace Crafts Fair" has been a fall highlight for more than 50 years. The first fair featured around 30 craftsmen set up on the lawn in front of the mansion. Over the next two decades, the Pink Palace Crafts Fair grew into a major event with additional fine craftsmen, traditional craft demonstrations, music, children's activities, and traditional cooking demonstrations. It is now the largest juried arts and crafts fair in the Mid-South.

Chairperson Pam Dickey joined Kacky Walton to discuss the upcoming 54th Pink Palace Crafts Fair, which is returning to the Pink Palace Museum & Mansion. Visitors will find a variety of eclectic pottery, jewelry, 2-D art, glass, wood, leather, sculpture, fiber, and much more.