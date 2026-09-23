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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

The 54th annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair returns

By Kacky Walton
Published September 23, 2026 at 11:17 AM CDT

First held in 1973, the "Pink Palace Crafts Fair" has been a fall highlight for more than 50 years. The first fair featured around 30 craftsmen set up on the lawn in front of the mansion. Over the next two decades, the Pink Palace Crafts Fair grew into a major event with additional fine craftsmen, traditional craft demonstrations, music, children's activities, and traditional cooking demonstrations. It is now the largest juried arts and crafts fair in the Mid-South.

Chairperson Pam Dickey joined Kacky Walton to discuss the upcoming 54th Pink Palace Crafts Fair, which is returning to the Pink Palace Museum & Mansion. Visitors will find a variety of eclectic pottery, jewelry, 2-D art, glass, wood, leather, sculpture, fiber, and much more.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, September 25 — Sunday, September 27
Time: 10:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: Pink Palace Museum & Mansion (3050 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsPink Palace Museums
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton