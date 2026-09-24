"Latin Fest 901" celebrates Hispanic and Latin culture at Overton Square

Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group (CBTG) is hosting a day-long celebration of Hispanic and Latin culture on Saturday, September 26.

Co-founder and Artistic Director Monica Sanchez joined Kacky Walton to talk about "Latin Fest 901," a vibrant, family-friendly annual celebration featuring live music, traditional dance performances, diverse Latin American food vendors, a dedicated kids' area, and community booths. "Latin Fest 901" invites you to immerse yourself in the dynamic Latin culture that unites us.