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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

"Latin Fest 901" celebrates Hispanic and Latin culture at Overton Square

By Kacky Walton
Published September 24, 2026 at 3:09 PM CDT

Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group (CBTG) is hosting a day-long celebration of Hispanic and Latin culture on Saturday, September 26.

Co-founder and Artistic Director Monica Sanchez joined Kacky Walton to talk about "Latin Fest 901," a vibrant, family-friendly annual celebration featuring live music, traditional dance performances, diverse Latin American food vendors, a dedicated kids' area, and community booths. "Latin Fest 901" invites you to immerse yourself in the dynamic Latin culture that unites us.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, September 26
Time: 12:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.
Location: Overton Square (2101 Madison Ave.)
Learn more here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsCazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group (CBTG)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton