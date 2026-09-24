© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

"Love’s Labor’s Lost" launches Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s 19th season

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 24, 2026 at 6:41 PM CDT

Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) launches its 19th performance season in the Mid-South with its annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series, now in its 10th year.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Tennessee Shakespeare Company Associate Artistic Producer Stephanie Shine, who is directing this year's production of "Love's Labor's Lost" at 11 different outdoor venues throughout the Shelby County area for free from Sunday, September 25 through Sunday, October 18, plus two indoor performances on TSC's Tabor Stage for half-price admission on Sunday, September 27, and Friday, October 2.

Performance Schedule:

Bartlett Performing Arts Center (lakeside)
3663 Appling Rd., Bartlett, TN 38133
Friday, September 25, at 7:00 pm

Collierville Town Square’s Train Depot
96 N. Center St., Collierville, TN 38017
Saturday, September 26, at 7:00 pm

TSC’s Tabor Stage (paid)
7950 Trinity Rd., Cordova, TN 38018
Sunday, September 27, at 3:00 pm

TSC’s Tabor Stage (paid)
7950 Trinity Rd., Cordova, TN 38018

Friday, October 2, at 7:00 pm

Elmwood Cemetery (paid; through Elmwood)
824 S. Dudley St., Memphis, TN 38104
Saturday, October 3, at 6:00 pm

Dixon Gallery and Gardens
4339 Park Ave., Memphis, TN 38117
Sunday, October 4, at 3:00 pm

Wiseacre Brewery
2783 Broad Ave., Memphis, TN 38112
Thursday, October 8, at 7:00 pm

St. George’s Church
2425 S. Germantown Rd., Germantown, TN 38138
Friday, October 9, at 7:00 pm

Raleigh Library (lakeside)
3452 Austin Peay Hwy., Memphis, TN 38128
Saturday, October 10, at 3:00 pm

Overton Park Shell
1928 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38104
Sunday, October 11, at 5:00 pm

Overton Square’s Chimes Sq. Amphitheatre
2101 Madison Ave., Memphis, TN 38104
Friday, October 16, at 7:00 pm

Reverie
23660 TN-HWY 57, LaGrange, TN 38046
Saturday, October17, at 5:00 pm

Hillwood at Davies Manor
3570 Davieshire Drive, Bartlett, TN 38133
Sunday, October 18, at 4:00 pm

Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsTennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC)
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass