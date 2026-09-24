"Love’s Labor’s Lost" launches Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s 19th season

Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) launches its 19th performance season in the Mid-South with its annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series, now in its 10th year.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Tennessee Shakespeare Company Associate Artistic Producer Stephanie Shine, who is directing this year's production of "Love's Labor's Lost" at 11 different outdoor venues throughout the Shelby County area for free from Sunday, September 25 through Sunday, October 18, plus two indoor performances on TSC's Tabor Stage for half-price admission on Sunday, September 27, and Friday, October 2.

Performance Schedule:

Bartlett Performing Arts Center (lakeside)

3663 Appling Rd., Bartlett, TN 38133

Friday, September 25, at 7:00 pm

Collierville Town Square’s Train Depot

96 N. Center St., Collierville, TN 38017

Saturday, September 26, at 7:00 pm

TSC’s Tabor Stage (paid)

7950 Trinity Rd., Cordova, TN 38018

Sunday, September 27, at 3:00 pm

TSC’s Tabor Stage (paid)

7950 Trinity Rd., Cordova, TN 38018

Friday, October 2, at 7:00 pm

Elmwood Cemetery (paid; through Elmwood)

824 S. Dudley St., Memphis, TN 38104

Saturday, October 3, at 6:00 pm

Dixon Gallery and Gardens

4339 Park Ave., Memphis, TN 38117

Sunday, October 4, at 3:00 pm

Wiseacre Brewery

2783 Broad Ave., Memphis, TN 38112

Thursday, October 8, at 7:00 pm

St. George’s Church

2425 S. Germantown Rd., Germantown, TN 38138

Friday, October 9, at 7:00 pm

Raleigh Library (lakeside)

3452 Austin Peay Hwy., Memphis, TN 38128

Saturday, October 10, at 3:00 pm

Overton Park Shell

1928 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38104

Sunday, October 11, at 5:00 pm

Overton Square’s Chimes Sq. Amphitheatre

2101 Madison Ave., Memphis, TN 38104

Friday, October 16, at 7:00 pm

Reverie

23660 TN-HWY 57, LaGrange, TN 38046

Saturday, October17, at 5:00 pm

Hillwood at Davies Manor

3570 Davieshire Drive, Bartlett, TN 38133

Sunday, October 18, at 4:00 pm

Learn more about this event here >