"Love’s Labor’s Lost" launches Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s 19th season
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) launches its 19th performance season in the Mid-South with its annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series, now in its 10th year.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Tennessee Shakespeare Company Associate Artistic Producer Stephanie Shine, who is directing this year's production of "Love's Labor's Lost" at 11 different outdoor venues throughout the Shelby County area for free from Sunday, September 25 through Sunday, October 18, plus two indoor performances on TSC's Tabor Stage for half-price admission on Sunday, September 27, and Friday, October 2.
Performance Schedule:
Bartlett Performing Arts Center (lakeside)
3663 Appling Rd., Bartlett, TN 38133
Friday, September 25, at 7:00 pm
Collierville Town Square’s Train Depot
96 N. Center St., Collierville, TN 38017
Saturday, September 26, at 7:00 pm
TSC’s Tabor Stage (paid)
7950 Trinity Rd., Cordova, TN 38018
Sunday, September 27, at 3:00 pm
TSC’s Tabor Stage (paid)
7950 Trinity Rd., Cordova, TN 38018
Friday, October 2, at 7:00 pm
Elmwood Cemetery (paid; through Elmwood)
824 S. Dudley St., Memphis, TN 38104
Saturday, October 3, at 6:00 pm
Dixon Gallery and Gardens
4339 Park Ave., Memphis, TN 38117
Sunday, October 4, at 3:00 pm
Wiseacre Brewery
2783 Broad Ave., Memphis, TN 38112
Thursday, October 8, at 7:00 pm
St. George’s Church
2425 S. Germantown Rd., Germantown, TN 38138
Friday, October 9, at 7:00 pm
Raleigh Library (lakeside)
3452 Austin Peay Hwy., Memphis, TN 38128
Saturday, October 10, at 3:00 pm
Overton Park Shell
1928 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38104
Sunday, October 11, at 5:00 pm
Overton Square’s Chimes Sq. Amphitheatre
2101 Madison Ave., Memphis, TN 38104
Friday, October 16, at 7:00 pm
Reverie
23660 TN-HWY 57, LaGrange, TN 38046
Saturday, October17, at 5:00 pm
Hillwood at Davies Manor
3570 Davieshire Drive, Bartlett, TN 38133
Sunday, October 18, at 4:00 pm
Learn more about this event here >