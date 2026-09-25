Robert Macfarlane presents lecture and documentary screening at Rhodes College

The Spence L. Wilson Center for Interdisciplinary Humanities at Rhodes College presents "Is a River Alive?," a free public lecture on Thursday, October 1, 2026, by Dr. Robert Macfarlane, professor of literature and the environmental humanities in the Faculty of English at the University of Cambridge.

Macfarlane is a well-known writer about nature, climate, landscape, people, and place, and his award-winning books—which include "Is a River Alive?" (2025), "Underland" (2019), "Landmarks" (2015), "The Old Ways" (2012), and "Mountains of the Mind" (2003)—have been translated into more than 30 languages, won prizes around the world, and been widely adapted for music, film, television, radio, and theatre.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Macfarlane about his newest book and the subject of his lecture, including his journeys along three threatened rivers and the concept of Rights of Nature. As part of his visit to the Rhodes campus, Macfarlane will also introduce a free public screening of his documentary film " Underland " on Wednesday, September 30, in Blount Auditorium.

Both events are free and open to the public, but space is limited, and preregistration is required.

Documentary screening of "Underland":

Date: Wednesday, September 30

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Blount Auditorium in Buckman Hall (2000 North Pkwy.)

Learn more here >

Lecture on "Is a River Alive":

Date: Thursday, October 1

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: McNeill Concert Hall (613 University St.)

Learn more here >