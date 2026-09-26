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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Creative Aging Mid-South presents Tennessee Shakespeare Company's "Macbeth"

By Kacky Walton
Published September 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT

Creative Aging Mid-South welcomes the Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) back to its Concert Series at Theatre Memphis, just in time for Halloween! The professional actors of TSC bring to life one of Shakespeare's most macabre tragedies, "Macbeth."

Director of Programs Slade Kyle joined Kacky Walton to discuss the performance on Wednesday, October 28. Directed by Stephanie Shine, this 85-minute production of William Shakespeare's fierce tragedy features a six-actor ensemble performing as Shakespeare's players did while touring, with character and costume changes onstage but with a full musical score.

Kyle also tells Kacky about the award-winning Memphis Jazz Workshop's concert on Wednesday, November 4.

Macbeth:
Date: Wednesday, October 28
Time: 1:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd.)
Get ticket information >

Memphis Jazz Workshop:
Date: Wednesday, November 4
Time: 1:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.
Location: Kroc Center Memphis (800 E Pkwy S.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsCreative Aging Mid-SouthTennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC)Theatre MemphisKroc Center Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton