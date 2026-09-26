Creative Aging Mid-South presents Tennessee Shakespeare Company's "Macbeth"

Creative Aging Mid-South welcomes the Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) back to its Concert Series at Theatre Memphis, just in time for Halloween! The professional actors of TSC bring to life one of Shakespeare's most macabre tragedies, "Macbeth."

Director of Programs Slade Kyle joined Kacky Walton to discuss the performance on Wednesday, October 28. Directed by Stephanie Shine, this 85-minute production of William Shakespeare's fierce tragedy features a six-actor ensemble performing as Shakespeare's players did while touring, with character and costume changes onstage but with a full musical score.

Kyle also tells Kacky about the award-winning Memphis Jazz Workshop's concert on Wednesday, November 4.

Macbeth:

Date: Wednesday, October 28

Time: 1:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.

Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd.)

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