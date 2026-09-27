"Reharvest Memphis" turns surplus food into a fundraiser

Food waste in a time of food insecurity is an ongoing societal problem. Project Green Fork, a Clean Memphis program, works with local restaurants and community organizations to curb food waste and adopt sustainable practices.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Project Green Fork Director Leann Edwards about "Reharvest Memphis," a fundraising event involving 10 Memphis chefs building unique hors d'oeuvres from surplus food gleaned from the Mid-South Food Bank and Scott Street Tomato House, plus complimentary beer and wine, wine and spirits tasting, a silent auction, and more.