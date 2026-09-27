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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

"Reharvest Memphis" turns surplus food into a fundraiser

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT

Food waste in a time of food insecurity is an ongoing societal problem. Project Green Fork, a Clean Memphis program, works with local restaurants and community organizations to curb food waste and adopt sustainable practices.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Project Green Fork Director Leann Edwards about "Reharvest Memphis," a fundraising event involving 10 Memphis chefs building unique hors d'oeuvres from surplus food gleaned from the Mid-South Food Bank and Scott Street Tomato House, plus complimentary beer and wine, wine and spirits tasting, a silent auction, and more.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, October 1
Time: 5:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Crosstown Concourse (1350 Concourse Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsProject Green ForkClean MemphisMid-South Food BankScott Street Tomato HouseCrosstown Concourse
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass