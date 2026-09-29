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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

"Musical Paris" explores French music and the arts at the turn of the 20th century

By Kacky Walton
Published September 29, 2026 at 8:59 AM CDT

At the turn of the 20th century, Paris was the undisputed global capital of the arts, transitioning from the decorative elegance of Art Nouveau to the radical avant-garde experiments of the modern era. Rhodes College examines the rapid development of French music alongside changing societal events and parallel artistic movements in the class "Musical Paris."

History Professor Jeffrey Jackson and Music Professor Courtenay Harter are co-teaching the course, and they joined Kacky Walton to discuss the artistic movements that shaped this period and two concerts presented alongside the curriculum.

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsRhodes College
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton