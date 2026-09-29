"Musical Paris" explores French music and the arts at the turn of the 20th century

At the turn of the 20th century, Paris was the undisputed global capital of the arts, transitioning from the decorative elegance of Art Nouveau to the radical avant-garde experiments of the modern era. Rhodes College examines the rapid development of French music alongside changing societal events and parallel artistic movements in the class "Musical Paris."

History Professor Jeffrey Jackson and Music Professor Courtenay Harter are co-teaching the course, and they joined Kacky Walton to discuss the artistic movements that shaped this period and two concerts presented alongside the curriculum.