Isidore String Quartet opens Concerts International's 54th season

Concerts International begins its 54th season of chamber music with the Isidore String Quartet on Thursday, October 8, at the University of Memphis (UofM).

The New York City-based Isidore String Quartet was formed in 2019 with a vision to revisit, rediscover, and reinvigorate the repertoire. The quartet is heavily influenced by the Juilliard String Quartet and the idea of "approaching the established as if it were brand new, and the new as if it were firmly established."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with violinist Adrian Steele and violist Devin Moore about the program, featuring Haydn, Mendelssohn, and contemporary composer Billy Childs, with whom the quartet has a special relationship.