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Checking on the Arts

Isidore String Quartet opens Concerts International's 54th season

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 30, 2026 at 10:55 PM CDT

Concerts International begins its 54th season of chamber music with the Isidore String Quartet on Thursday, October 8, at the University of Memphis (UofM).

The New York City-based Isidore String Quartet was formed in 2019 with a vision to revisit, rediscover, and reinvigorate the repertoire. The quartet is heavily influenced by the Juilliard String Quartet and the idea of "approaching the established as if it were brand new, and the new as if it were firmly established."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with violinist Adrian Steele and violist Devin Moore about the program, featuring Haydn, Mendelssohn, and contemporary composer Billy Childs, with whom the quartet has a special relationship.

Performance Details:
Date: Thursday, October 8
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Harris Concert Hall at the University of Memphis (3720 Alumni Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsConcerts InternationalHarris Concert HallUniversity of Memphis (UofM)
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass