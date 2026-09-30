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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Mallory/Wurtzburger: 80 Exhibitions, 18 Years" celebrates local artists at the Dixon

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 30, 2026 at 11:34 AM CDT

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens continues its 50th anniversary celebration with "Mallory/Wurtzburger: 80 Exhibitions, 18 Years," an exhibition honoring 18 years of local artists featured in the Mallory/Wurtzburger Galleries.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon's Martha R. Robinson Curator Julie Pierotti about the expansive new exhibition, which brings together many of the local artists who have exhibited in the galleries since 2008, when Dixon Director Kevin Sharp first invited contemporary Memphis painter Jed Jackson to show his recent work in the spaces.

A "Meet the Artists" reception will be held Thursday, November 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Exhibition Details:
Date: Sunday, October 4, 2026 — Sunday, January 3, 2027 (times vary)
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave.)
Learn more about this exhibition here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsDixon Gallery & Gardens
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass