Mallory/Wurtzburger: 80 Exhibitions, 18 Years" celebrates local artists at the Dixon

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens continues its 50th anniversary celebration with "Mallory/Wurtzburger: 80 Exhibitions, 18 Years," an exhibition honoring 18 years of local artists featured in the Mallory/Wurtzburger Galleries.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon's Martha R. Robinson Curator Julie Pierotti about the expansive new exhibition, which brings together many of the local artists who have exhibited in the galleries since 2008, when Dixon Director Kevin Sharp first invited contemporary Memphis painter Jed Jackson to show his recent work in the spaces.

A "Meet the Artists" reception will be held Thursday, November 19, at 5:30 p.m.