St. John's presents its first Compline service of the season
St. John's Episcopal Church at Central and Greer maintains an active music schedule, including regular Compline and Choral Evensong services.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with St. John's Organist-Choirmaster, Dr. Vernon Snyder, about the origins and form of these services and the first Compline service of the season, held at its new time of 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
Service Details:
Date: Sunday, October 4
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: St. John's Episcopal Church (3245 Central Ave.)