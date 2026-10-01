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Checking on the Arts

St. John's presents its first Compline service of the season

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 1, 2026 at 1:46 PM CDT

St. John's Episcopal Church at Central and Greer maintains an active music schedule, including regular Compline and Choral Evensong services.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with St. John's Organist-Choirmaster, Dr. Vernon Snyder, about the origins and form of these services and the first Compline service of the season, held at its new time of 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.

Service Details:

Date: Sunday, October 4

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: St. John's Episcopal Church (3245 Central Ave.)

Learn more here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsSt. John's Episcopal Church
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass