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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

The Hughes Art Show showcases generations of Memphis artists

By Kacky Walton
Published October 2, 2026 at 2:10 PM CDT

Memphis Botanic Garden presents The Hughes Art Show through Thursday, October 29.

Three of the sisters joined Kacky Walton to talk about growing up in an artistic environment and the paths each took to create their unique work. The exhibit showcases the talents of four Memphis-native siblings: Dr. Allen Hughes, a nationally award-winning wildlife painter and carver; oil painter Jane Hughes Coble; plein air landscape painter Sally Hughes Smith; and Anne Hughes Sayle, an oil painter, watercolorist, ceramic and fabric artist. The exhibit also features the work of Coble's daughter, Anne Hightower Trainer, who has a commissioned art business designing and painting oil, acrylic, and watercolor pieces.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 2 — Thursday, October 29 (times vary)
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd.)
Learn more here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Botanic Garden
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton