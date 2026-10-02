The Hughes Art Show showcases generations of Memphis artists

Memphis Botanic Garden presents The Hughes Art Show through Thursday, October 29.

Three of the sisters joined Kacky Walton to talk about growing up in an artistic environment and the paths each took to create their unique work. The exhibit showcases the talents of four Memphis-native siblings: Dr. Allen Hughes, a nationally award-winning wildlife painter and carver; oil painter Jane Hughes Coble; plein air landscape painter Sally Hughes Smith; and Anne Hughes Sayle, an oil painter, watercolorist, ceramic and fabric artist. The exhibit also features the work of Coble's daughter, Anne Hightower Trainer, who has a commissioned art business designing and painting oil, acrylic, and watercolor pieces.