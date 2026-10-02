"Thom Pain (based on nothing)" explores life's disappointments and pain

Quark Theatre presents Will Eno's Pulitzer Prize finalist for drama, "Thom Pain (based on nothing)," at TheatreWorks@TheEvergreen starting Friday, October 9.

Quark co-founder Tony Isbell, who plays the title character, joined Kacky Walton to talk about the production and his role. Often described as an "American Beckett," Eno's play asks how much our childhood disappointments and pain affect the rest of our lives.

Isbell plays a man who has reached bottom and entertains the audience with what has been described as "a surreal meditation on the empty promises life makes, and the way experience never lives up to the weird and awesome fact of being," while the script has also been deemed "an affirmation of life's worth...a small masterpiece" by The New York Times.