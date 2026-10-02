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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

"Thom Pain (based on nothing)" explores life's disappointments and pain

By Kacky Walton
Published October 2, 2026 at 5:05 PM CDT

Quark Theatre presents Will Eno's Pulitzer Prize finalist for drama, "Thom Pain (based on nothing)," at TheatreWorks@TheEvergreen starting Friday, October 9.

Quark co-founder Tony Isbell, who plays the title character, joined Kacky Walton to talk about the production and his role. Often described as an "American Beckett," Eno's play asks how much our childhood disappointments and pain affect the rest of our lives.

Isbell plays a man who has reached bottom and entertains the audience with what has been described as "a surreal meditation on the empty promises life makes, and the way experience never lives up to the weird and awesome fact of being," while the script has also been deemed "an affirmation of life's worth...a small masterpiece" by The New York Times.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 9 — Sunday, October 25 (times vary)
Location: TheatreWorks@TheEvergreen (1705 Poplar Ave.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsQuark TheatreEvergreen Theatre
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton