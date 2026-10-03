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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

BPACC's fall season features John Waite, Brittney Spencer, and more

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 3, 2026 at 8:57 PM CDT

Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (BPACC) has already had one event this fall: the Tennessee Shakespeare Company's outdoor production of "Love's Labor's Lost" by the lake, but its regular season begins inside the theatre with 80s icon John Waite.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with BPACC Director Michael Bollinger about Waite performing his hits like "Missing You" and "When I See You Smile," upcoming country star Brittney Spencer, James Taylor tribute band Hourglass (limited tickets available), and family show "Super Scientific Circus."

John Waite:
Date: Friday, October 9
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Road.)
Get ticket information >

Brittney Spencer:
Date: Saturday, October 17
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Road.)
Get ticket information >

Hourglass: James Taylor Tribute:
Date: Saturday, October 24
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Road.)
Get ticket information >

Super Scientific Circus:
Date: Saturday, October 31
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Road.)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsBartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (BPACC)
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass