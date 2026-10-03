BPACC's fall season features John Waite, Brittney Spencer, and more

Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (BPACC) has already had one event this fall: the Tennessee Shakespeare Company's outdoor production of "Love's Labor's Lost" by the lake, but its regular season begins inside the theatre with 80s icon John Waite.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with BPACC Director Michael Bollinger about Waite performing his hits like "Missing You" and "When I See You Smile," upcoming country star Brittney Spencer, James Taylor tribute band Hourglass (limited tickets available), and family show "Super Scientific Circus."

John Waite:

Date: Friday, October 9

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Road.)

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Brittney Spencer:

Date: Saturday, October 17

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Road.)

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Hourglass: James Taylor Tribute:

Date: Saturday, October 24

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Road.)

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