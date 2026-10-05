"Memphis Sounds" launches Ballet Memphis's 40th season

Ballet Memphis begins its 40th season with a salute to Memphis music in "Memphis Sounds."

The season opener features the return of Trey McIntyre's iconic "In Dreams," the flagship piece created for Ballet Memphis to the music of Roy Orbison; a world premiere by renowned choreographer Yusha-Marie Sorzano set to the music of Otis Redding; and Artistic Director Steven McMahon's reimagining of his 2018 work "Unapologetic," featuring new art and new choreography.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with McMahon about the production and the upcoming performances, including a unique opportunity to pair a dining experience from Etowah Collective with the Saturday performances, either before the evening performance or after the matinee.