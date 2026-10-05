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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

"Memphis Sounds" launches Ballet Memphis's 40th season

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 5, 2026 at 11:25 AM CDT

Ballet Memphis begins its 40th season with a salute to Memphis music in "Memphis Sounds."

The season opener features the return of Trey McIntyre's iconic "In Dreams," the flagship piece created for Ballet Memphis to the music of Roy Orbison; a world premiere by renowned choreographer Yusha-Marie Sorzano set to the music of Otis Redding; and Artistic Director Steven McMahon's reimagining of his 2018 work "Unapologetic," featuring new art and new choreography.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with McMahon about the production and the upcoming performances, including a unique opportunity to pair a dining experience from Etowah Collective with the Saturday performances, either before the evening performance or after the matinee.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 16 — Sunday, October 18 (times vary)
Location: Playhouse on the Square (66 S. Cooper St.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsBallet MemphisPlayhouse on the Square
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass