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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Oil and Water DO Mix | WKNO's Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published October 5, 2026 at 9:40 AM CDT

WKNO's Gallery 1091 presents "Oil and Water DO Mix," featuring oil paintings by Ann Brown Thomason and watercolors by David Rawlinson.

David Rawlinson joined Kacky Walton to talk about drawing inspiration from his artistic mother, the agriculture industry through his work as the owner of a graphic design firm, and his favorite pastime of fly fishing. Ann's work focuses on landscapes, seascapes, portraits, and scenes from her travels, while David paints rustic scenes from his treks through the Delta and lovely landscapes from South Carolina. The exhibit also features an Artist Reception on Sunday, October 4, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Exhibition Details:
Date: Thursday, October 1 — Thursday, October 29
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd.)
Learn more about this exhibition here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsWKNO's Gallery 1091
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton