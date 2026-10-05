Oil and Water DO Mix | WKNO's Gallery 1091

WKNO's Gallery 1091 presents "Oil and Water DO Mix," featuring oil paintings by Ann Brown Thomason and watercolors by David Rawlinson.

David Rawlinson joined Kacky Walton to talk about drawing inspiration from his artistic mother, the agriculture industry through his work as the owner of a graphic design firm, and his favorite pastime of fly fishing. Ann's work focuses on landscapes, seascapes, portraits, and scenes from her travels, while David paints rustic scenes from his treks through the Delta and lovely landscapes from South Carolina. The exhibit also features an Artist Reception on Sunday, October 4, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.