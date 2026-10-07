Orpheum Theatre Group presents "Dinner on Stage" and "The Great Soiree"

Orpheum Theatre Group has two special events coming up in addition to the return of the Tony Award-winning "Spamalot" to the Orpheum's Broadway season, Tuesday, October 27, through Sunday, November 1.

The first is "Dinner on Stage" on Wednesday, October 7, at 6:00 p.m., featuring stories of the ghosts that have lived in the Orpheum for almost 100 years.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about the dinner and "The Great Soiree," a Great Gatsby-themed fundraiser taking place Friday, November 13.

Dinner on Stage:

Date: Wednesday, October 7

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St.)

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Spamalot:

Date: Tuesday, October 27 — Sunday, November 1 (times vary)

Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St.)

Get ticket information >