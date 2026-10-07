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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Orpheum Theatre Group presents "Dinner on Stage" and "The Great Soiree"

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 7, 2026 at 10:05 AM CDT

Orpheum Theatre Group has two special events coming up in addition to the return of the Tony Award-winning "Spamalot" to the Orpheum's Broadway season, Tuesday, October 27, through Sunday, November 1.

The first is "Dinner on Stage" on Wednesday, October 7, at 6:00 p.m., featuring stories of the ghosts that have lived in the Orpheum for almost 100 years.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about the dinner and "The Great Soiree," a Great Gatsby-themed fundraiser taking place Friday, November 13.

Dinner on Stage:
Date: Wednesday, October 7
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St.)
Get ticket information >

Spamalot:
Date: Tuesday, October 27 — Sunday, November 1 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St.)
Get ticket information >

The Great Soiree:
Date: Friday, November 13
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St.)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsOrpheum Theatre
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass