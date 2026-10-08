Jazz Foundation of West Tennessee presents its Annual Fall Concert
The Jazz Foundation of West Tennessee presents its Annual Fall Concert on Saturday, October 10, at the Ned R. McWherter Cultural Arts Center in downtown Jackson, Tennessee.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with saxophonist and bandleader Sharel Cassity and pianist Richard D. Johnson about the program and their lives in jazz, both apart and together.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, October 10
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Ned R. McWherter Cultural Arts Center (314 E. Main St.)
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