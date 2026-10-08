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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Jazz Foundation of West Tennessee presents its Annual Fall Concert

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 8, 2026 at 8:42 AM CDT

The Jazz Foundation of West Tennessee presents its Annual Fall Concert on Saturday, October 10, at the Ned R. McWherter Cultural Arts Center in downtown Jackson, Tennessee.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with saxophonist and bandleader Sharel Cassity and pianist Richard D. Johnson about the program and their lives in jazz, both apart and together.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, October 10
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Ned R. McWherter Cultural Arts Center (314 E. Main St.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsJazz Foundation of West TennesseeNed R. McWherter Cultural Arts Center (The Ned)
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass