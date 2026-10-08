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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Memphis Children's Theatre Festival brings arts and imagination to young audiences

By Kacky Walton
Published October 8, 2026 at 4:32 PM CDT

The Memphis Children's Theatre Festival returns to the Theatre Memphis campus with classes, performances, games, dance, and more for young audiences.

Theatre Memphis Outreach and Education Manager Abi Wiggins joined Kacky Walton to discuss this community celebration, created by Voices of the South in the mid-1990s to offer a safe, educational, affordable, and exciting atmosphere where children and families can attend innovative theatre and participate in arts-oriented activities that foster imagination.

The pay-what-you-can/free event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and features vendor booths, food trucks, interactive activities, and performances throughout the grounds and theatre venues.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, October 10
Time: 10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd.)
Learn more here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsTheatre Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton