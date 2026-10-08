Memphis Children's Theatre Festival brings arts and imagination to young audiences

The Memphis Children's Theatre Festival returns to the Theatre Memphis campus with classes, performances, games, dance, and more for young audiences.

Theatre Memphis Outreach and Education Manager Abi Wiggins joined Kacky Walton to discuss this community celebration, created by Voices of the South in the mid-1990s to offer a safe, educational, affordable, and exciting atmosphere where children and families can attend innovative theatre and participate in arts-oriented activities that foster imagination.

The pay-what-you-can/free event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and features vendor booths, food trucks, interactive activities, and performances throughout the grounds and theatre venues.