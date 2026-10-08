Memphis Symphony Orchestra continues 75th season with Classic Accents Series

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra's (MSO) 75th season continues with its first Paul & Linnea Bert Classic Accents Series concert on Saturday, October 10, and Sunday, October 11.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about the program, which features one of Moody's favorite choral works: Ralph Vaughan Williams' majestic and poignant "Dona Nobis Pacem." The program also features MSO Concertmaster Barrie Cooper as soloist in Vaughan Williams' "The Lark Ascending" and Michael Gandolfi's "Echoes of the Fourth Chickasaw."