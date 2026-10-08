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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Memphis Symphony Orchestra continues 75th season with Classic Accents Series

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 8, 2026 at 1:28 PM CDT

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra's (MSO) 75th season continues with its first Paul & Linnea Bert Classic Accents Series concert on Saturday, October 10, and Sunday, October 11.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about the program, which features one of Moody's favorite choral works: Ralph Vaughan Williams' majestic and poignant "Dona Nobis Pacem." The program also features MSO Concertmaster Barrie Cooper as soloist in Vaughan Williams' "The Lark Ascending" and Michael Gandolfi's "Echoes of the Fourth Chickasaw."

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, October 10 — Sunday, October 11 (times vary)
Location: University of Memphis Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass