Hammerwind Duo presents "Songs Without Words"

The Hammerwind Duo is a classical music ensemble featuring flutist Bethann Easterly and pianist Jim Cornfoot. The duo is presenting "Songs Without Words," a meditative free concert showcasing the rich lyricism of the Romantic era.

Jim Cornfoot spoke with Kacky Walton about the works they will perform, including selections from Mendelssohn's "Lieder ohne Worte" and pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach and Gabriel Fauré. The program's centerpiece is Franz Schubert's rarely performed gem, "Sonata in A minor (Arpeggione)," a masterwork that showcases the composer's ear for melody and texture.

Day 1:

Date: Sunday, October 11

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Location: St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral (700 Poplar Ave.)

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