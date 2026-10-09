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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Hammerwind Duo presents "Songs Without Words"

By Kacky Walton
Published October 9, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT

The Hammerwind Duo is a classical music ensemble featuring flutist Bethann Easterly and pianist Jim Cornfoot. The duo is presenting "Songs Without Words," a meditative free concert showcasing the rich lyricism of the Romantic era.

Jim Cornfoot spoke with Kacky Walton about the works they will perform, including selections from Mendelssohn's "Lieder ohne Worte" and pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach and Gabriel Fauré. The program's centerpiece is Franz Schubert's rarely performed gem, "Sonata in A minor (Arpeggione)," a masterwork that showcases the composer's ear for melody and texture.

Day 1:
Date: Sunday, October 11
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral (700 Poplar Ave.)
Learn more here >

Day 2:
Date: Monday, October 12
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: St. John's Episcopal Church (3245 Central Ave.)
Learn more here >

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Checking on the Arts Local Events St. Mary’s Episcopal CathedralSt. John's Episcopal Church
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton