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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Little Women: The Broadway Musical | Germantown Community Theatre

By Kacky Walton
Published October 10, 2026 at 9:08 PM CDT

Louisa May Alcott's coming-of-age novel "Little Women" has delighted readers for generations and has been adapted for the screen numerous times.

Director Daniel Stuart Nelson joined Kacky Walton to discuss his artistic vision for "Little Women: The Musical," now on stage at Germantown Community Theatre (GCT). Nelson discussed how music enhances the storytelling and the search for the perfect "Jo."

Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 9 — Sunday, October 25 (times vary)
Location: Germantown Community Theatre (3037 Forest Hill Irene Rd.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Community Theatre (GCT)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton