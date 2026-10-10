Little Women: The Broadway Musical | Germantown Community Theatre
Louisa May Alcott's coming-of-age novel "Little Women" has delighted readers for generations and has been adapted for the screen numerous times.
Director Daniel Stuart Nelson joined Kacky Walton to discuss his artistic vision for "Little Women: The Musical," now on stage at Germantown Community Theatre (GCT). Nelson discussed how music enhances the storytelling and the search for the perfect "Jo."
Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 9 — Sunday, October 25 (times vary)
Location: Germantown Community Theatre (3037 Forest Hill Irene Rd.)
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