© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

"Fil-Am Fiddle Fest" celebrates Filipino classical musicians

By Kacky Walton
Published October 12, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

The Memphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS) presents classical music concerts in the intimate settings of some of Memphis's most beautiful homes and art galleries, offering music lovers a unique listening experience.

MCMS Artistic Director and Fil-Am Music Foundation founder Victor Santiago Asunción joined Kacky Walton to discuss the upcoming "Fil-Am Fiddle Fest," a concert featuring three outstanding violinists from the Philippines.

Asunción will accompany the musicians in a program featuring works by Filipino composers, supporting the foundation's mission to promote Filipino classical musicians through scholarships and performance opportunities and to bridge cultures through music and education.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, October 18
Time: 3:00 p.m. — 5:30 p.m.
Location: The home of Eric Clauson (621 South Willett St.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS)FilAm Music Foundation
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton