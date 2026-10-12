"Fil-Am Fiddle Fest" celebrates Filipino classical musicians

The Memphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS) presents classical music concerts in the intimate settings of some of Memphis's most beautiful homes and art galleries, offering music lovers a unique listening experience.

MCMS Artistic Director and Fil-Am Music Foundation founder Victor Santiago Asunción joined Kacky Walton to discuss the upcoming "Fil-Am Fiddle Fest," a concert featuring three outstanding violinists from the Philippines.

Asunción will accompany the musicians in a program featuring works by Filipino composers, supporting the foundation's mission to promote Filipino classical musicians through scholarships and performance opportunities and to bridge cultures through music and education.