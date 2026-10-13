Dixon Gallery & Gardens' "Art on Fire" supports arts education

"Art on Fire," the Dixon Gallery & Gardens’ annual fall celebration featuring local food and drinks, live entertainment, incredible art, and plenty of fiery surprises, returns Saturday, October 24.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Special Events Manager Sarah Lorenz about this year's fundraiser, which will feature food from more than 20 local restaurants and caterers, beer, wine, whiskey, and specialty drinks, the "Hot Off the Wall" art sale, a silent auction, live entertainment, and more.