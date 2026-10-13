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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Dixon Gallery & Gardens' "Art on Fire" supports arts education

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 13, 2026 at 8:27 AM CDT

"Art on Fire," the Dixon Gallery & Gardens’ annual fall celebration featuring local food and drinks, live entertainment, incredible art, and plenty of fiery surprises, returns Saturday, October 24.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Special Events Manager Sarah Lorenz about this year's fundraiser, which will feature food from more than 20 local restaurants and caterers, beer, wine, whiskey, and specialty drinks, the "Hot Off the Wall" art sale, a silent auction, live entertainment, and more.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, October 24
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 11:00 p.m.
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsDixon Gallery & Gardens
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass