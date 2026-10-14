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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

New Moon Theatre Co. presents Tony Award-winning satire "Eureka Day"

By Kacky Walton
Published October 14, 2026 at 8:15 PM CDT

New Moon Theatre Company presents Jonathan Spector's Tony Award-winning play "Eureka Day," a timely satire that explores truth, personal beliefs, and community with humor and heart.

Director Kevin Cochran and cast members Kell Christie and Gretchen Riem joined Kacky Walton to discuss the production, set at a private California elementary school where inclusion is a guiding principle. When a mumps outbreak challenges the school's liberal vaccination policy, its board of directors must confront conflicting beliefs and make a decision that cannot please everyone.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 16 — Sunday, November 1 (times vary)
Location: TheatreWorks@theSquare (2085 Monroe Ave)
Learn more here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsNew Moon Theatre Company
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton