New Moon Theatre Co. presents Tony Award-winning satire "Eureka Day"

New Moon Theatre Company presents Jonathan Spector's Tony Award-winning play "Eureka Day," a timely satire that explores truth, personal beliefs, and community with humor and heart.

Director Kevin Cochran and cast members Kell Christie and Gretchen Riem joined Kacky Walton to discuss the production, set at a private California elementary school where inclusion is a guiding principle. When a mumps outbreak challenges the school's liberal vaccination policy, its board of directors must confront conflicting beliefs and make a decision that cannot please everyone.