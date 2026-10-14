Terence Blanchard honors Miles Davis and John Coltrane at GPAC

The Jazz Series at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) continues Saturday, November 7, with Terence Blanchard — an eight-time Grammy winner and two-time Emmy and Oscar nominee. The acclaimed trumpeter and composer celebrates the centennial birth years of jazz legends Miles Davis and John Coltrane with a performance at Highland Capital Performance Hall.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Blanchard about Davis' influence on his sound and performance, how he honors these jazz greats, and his groundbreaking opera "Fire Shut Up in My Bones." In 2021, the Metropolitan Opera staged the work, marking the first time the company presented an opera by a Black composer.