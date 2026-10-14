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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Terence Blanchard honors Miles Davis and John Coltrane at GPAC

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 14, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT

The Jazz Series at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) continues Saturday, November 7, with Terence Blanchard — an eight-time Grammy winner and two-time Emmy and Oscar nominee. The acclaimed trumpeter and composer celebrates the centennial birth years of jazz legends Miles Davis and John Coltrane with a performance at Highland Capital Performance Hall.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Blanchard about Davis' influence on his sound and performance, how he honors these jazz greats, and his groundbreaking opera "Fire Shut Up in My Bones." In 2021, the Metropolitan Opera staged the work, marking the first time the company presented an opera by a Black composer.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, November 7
Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC)
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass