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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

RiverArtsFest returns with more than 160 artists for its 20th anniversary

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 15, 2026 at 6:51 PM CDT

RiverArtsFest celebrates its 20th anniversary with a weekend of art, music, and entertainment along Riverside Drive in downtown Memphis on Saturday, October 17, and Sunday, October 18.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with RiverArtsFest Board Chair and Festival Director Denise Ford about the region's largest and longest-running fine arts festival, featuring more than 160 juried artists from across the region and country. The festival also showcases emerging artists, live art demonstrations, musical performances, food vendors, and more.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 17 – Sunday, October 18

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Location: Riverside Drive (from Jefferson Ave. to Beale Street in downtown Memphis)

Learn more about this event >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsRiver Arts Fest
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass