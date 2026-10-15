RiverArtsFest returns with more than 160 artists for its 20th anniversary

RiverArtsFest celebrates its 20th anniversary with a weekend of art, music, and entertainment along Riverside Drive in downtown Memphis on Saturday, October 17, and Sunday, October 18.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with RiverArtsFest Board Chair and Festival Director Denise Ford about the region's largest and longest-running fine arts festival, featuring more than 160 juried artists from across the region and country. The festival also showcases emerging artists, live art demonstrations, musical performances, food vendors, and more.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 17 – Sunday, October 18

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Location: Riverside Drive (from Jefferson Ave. to Beale Street in downtown Memphis)

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