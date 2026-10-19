Halloran Centre continues its season with magic, music, and more

The season continues at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education in downtown Memphis with magic, music, and more.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Vice President of Education, Community Engagement, and Halloran Centre Programming Jennifer McGrath about upcoming events, including "The Orchestra Unplugged: The Planets" with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra on October 30, and the Orpheum's newest Neighborhood Play Program production, "Gold in Our Bones," at Centenary United Methodist Church, November 6–8. They also discussed "Camp SAY: Across the USA," a two-day camp for children and teens who stutter, taking place November 21–22.

Learn more about upcoming Halloran Centre events >