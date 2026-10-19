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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Halloran Centre continues its season with magic, music, and more

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 19, 2026 at 4:10 PM CDT

The season continues at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education in downtown Memphis with magic, music, and more.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Vice President of Education, Community Engagement, and Halloran Centre Programming Jennifer McGrath about upcoming events, including "The Orchestra Unplugged: The Planets" with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra on October 30, and the Orpheum's newest Neighborhood Play Program production, "Gold in Our Bones," at Centenary United Methodist Church, November 6–8. They also discussed "Camp SAY: Across the USA," a two-day camp for children and teens who stutter, taking place November 21–22.

Learn more about upcoming Halloran Centre events >

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Checking on the Arts Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & EducationLocal Events
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass