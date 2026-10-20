2026 Frances Dancy Hooks Art Award and Exhibition explores resilience and hope

Public funding practices and policies are making it difficult for arts organizations to showcase work that specifically addresses social change and societal challenges. The Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change at The University of Memphis is uniquely positioned as an interdisciplinary research center focused on social change, aiming to encourage, support, and highlight this work.

Kacky Walton spoke with Amy Ruggaber, assistant director and research coordinator for the Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change, about the third annual Frances Dancy Hooks Art Award and Exhibition. The exhibition will showcase 13 original works by Memphis artists exploring themes of resilience and hope.

Two public gallery events will feature live music and discussions led by art scholars from The University of Memphis Department of Art and Design.