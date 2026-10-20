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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

2026 Frances Dancy Hooks Art Award and Exhibition explores resilience and hope

By Kacky Walton
Published October 20, 2026 at 5:30 PM CDT

Public funding practices and policies are making it difficult for arts organizations to showcase work that specifically addresses social change and societal challenges. The Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change at The University of Memphis is uniquely positioned as an interdisciplinary research center focused on social change, aiming to encourage, support, and highlight this work.

Kacky Walton spoke with Amy Ruggaber, assistant director and research coordinator for the Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change, about the third annual Frances Dancy Hooks Art Award and Exhibition. The exhibition will showcase 13 original works by Memphis artists exploring themes of resilience and hope.

Two public gallery events will feature live music and discussions led by art scholars from The University of Memphis Department of Art and Design.

Event Details
Days: Thursday, October 22, & Thursday, October 29
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Wilder Tower at The University of Memphis, 11th floor (3675 Alumni Ave)

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsBenjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social ChangeUniversity of Memphis (UofM)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton