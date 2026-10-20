Next generation of Memphis musicians take center stage at Germantown Baptist Church

For more than 30 years, the Conservatory of Music at Germantown Baptist Church has offered music and dance instruction to the community.

Kacky Walton spoke with Conservatory Director, composer, and pianist Dawson Hull about the first performance in the church's Masterpiece Concert Series, which will showcase the next generation of Memphis musicians on Thursday, October 22.

Joining Hull were two of his students, who are also his children: violinist Braydon Hull and pianist Brylee Hull. Both will perform in the concert and discussed the program, including the challenging musical selections they are preparing.