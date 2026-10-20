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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Next generation of Memphis musicians take center stage at Germantown Baptist Church

By Kacky Walton
Published October 20, 2026 at 11:30 AM CDT

For more than 30 years, the Conservatory of Music at Germantown Baptist Church has offered music and dance instruction to the community.

Kacky Walton spoke with Conservatory Director, composer, and pianist Dawson Hull about the first performance in the church's Masterpiece Concert Series, which will showcase the next generation of Memphis musicians on Thursday, October 22.

Joining Hull were two of his students, who are also his children: violinist Braydon Hull and pianist Brylee Hull. Both will perform in the concert and discussed the program, including the challenging musical selections they are preparing.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, October 22
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Germantown Baptist Church (9450 Poplar Ave)

Tags
Checking on the Arts Germantown Baptist ChurchLocal Events
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton