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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Dance company Urban Bush Women takes the stage at the Buckman

By Kacky Walton
Published October 21, 2026 at 12:52 PM CDT

The award-winning theatrical dance company Urban Bush Women combines revolutionary performance, deep-healing community engagement, and ancestral knowledge from the African diaspora into a cultural force that is urgent, forward-looking, and essential.

Kacky Walton spoke with Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center Director Cindi Younker about the groundbreaking company, which is celebrating 40 years of genre-defying work for the stage and organizing for justice through artmaking.

During their visit to Memphis, Urban Bush Women will serve as artists in residence at St. Mary's Episcopal School, lead a master class at The University of Memphis, and offer a free community workshop before their evening performance, "THIS IS RISK" on Friday, October 23.

Free Community Workshop
Day: Friday, October 23
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Buckman Arts Center (60 Perkins Extd)
Learn more about this event >

THIS IS RISK
Day: Friday, October 23
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Buckman Arts Center (60 Perkins Extd)
Learn more about this performance >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Buckman Performing and Fine Arts CenterUrban Bush WomenSt. Mary’s Episcopal SchoolLocal EventsUniversity of Memphis (UofM)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton