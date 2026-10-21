Dance company Urban Bush Women takes the stage at the Buckman

The award-winning theatrical dance company Urban Bush Women combines revolutionary performance, deep-healing community engagement, and ancestral knowledge from the African diaspora into a cultural force that is urgent, forward-looking, and essential.

Kacky Walton spoke with Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center Director Cindi Younker about the groundbreaking company, which is celebrating 40 years of genre-defying work for the stage and organizing for justice through artmaking.

During their visit to Memphis, Urban Bush Women will serve as artists in residence at St. Mary's Episcopal School, lead a master class at The University of Memphis, and offer a free community workshop before their evening performance, "THIS IS RISK" on Friday, October 23.

Free Community Workshop

Day: Friday, October 23

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Buckman Arts Center (60 Perkins Extd)

Learn more about this event >