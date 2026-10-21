Theatre Memphis brings rock 'n' roll history to life with "Million Dollar Quartet"

Theatre Memphis brings the legendary sounds of Sun Records to the Lohrey Stage with "Million Dollar Quartet," running through November 7. The musical recreates the historic night of December 4, 1956, when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins gathered for an impromptu jam session at Sun Studio in Memphis, making music history.

Director Bruce Huffman and Music Director Nathan McHenry, who reprises his role as Jerry Lee Lewis, joined Kacky Walton to discuss the production, the legendary musicians, and the unforgettable night that brought four future rock 'n' roll icons together.