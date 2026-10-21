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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Theatre Memphis brings rock 'n' roll history to life with "Million Dollar Quartet"

By Kacky Walton
Published October 21, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

Theatre Memphis brings the legendary sounds of Sun Records to the Lohrey Stage with "Million Dollar Quartet," running through November 7. The musical recreates the historic night of December 4, 1956, when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins gathered for an impromptu jam session at Sun Studio in Memphis, making music history.

Director Bruce Huffman and Music Director Nathan McHenry, who reprises his role as Jerry Lee Lewis, joined Kacky Walton to discuss the production, the legendary musicians, and the unforgettable night that brought four future rock 'n' roll icons together.

Event Details
Days: Friday, October 16 - Saturday, November 7 (times vary)
Location: Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
Learn more about this show >

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Checking on the Arts Theatre MemphisSun StudiosLocal Events
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton