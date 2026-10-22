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Checking on the Arts

Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. explores race and America's 250-year history

By Kacky Walton
Published October 22, 2026 at 11:05 AM CDT

Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr., nationally renowned speaker, bestselling author, scholar, and frequent media commentator, will deliver Rhodes College's annual Constitution Day lecture on Friday, October 23.

Glaude joined Kacky Walton to discuss his upcoming lecture and latest book, "America, U.S.A.: How Race Shadows the Nation's Anniversaries," which examines how race has shaped the nation's milestone celebrations throughout its 250-year history. The book explores recurring patterns in American history and how national anniversaries often reinforce familiar narratives while overlooking more difficult truths about the country's past.

Event Details
Day: Friday, October 23
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: McNeill Hall at Rhodes College
The lecture is free and open to the public, but registration is required at rhodes.edu.

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Checking on the Arts Rhodes CollegeLocal Events
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton