Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. explores race and America's 250-year history

Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr., nationally renowned speaker, bestselling author, scholar, and frequent media commentator, will deliver Rhodes College's annual Constitution Day lecture on Friday, October 23.

Glaude joined Kacky Walton to discuss his upcoming lecture and latest book, "America, U.S.A.: How Race Shadows the Nation's Anniversaries," which examines how race has shaped the nation's milestone celebrations throughout its 250-year history. The book explores recurring patterns in American history and how national anniversaries often reinforce familiar narratives while overlooking more difficult truths about the country's past.