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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

High Expectations Aerial Arts presents "Flightmares: Aerial Arts Haunted Experience"

By Kacky Walton
Published October 22, 2026 at 7:01 PM CDT

High Expectations Aerial Arts will bring audiences into the shadows ahead of Halloween with "Flightmares: Aerial Arts Haunted Experience," an immersive walk-through performance on Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24.

Owner and Show Director Sarah Bolton joined Kacky Walton to discuss the experience, which takes audiences through three eerie environments featuring live aerial performances.

The studio space has been transformed into an unsettling hospital/asylum, a ghostly graveyard, and a mysterious attic. Aerial arts, theatrical characters, movement, music, lighting, and immersive set design bring each setting to life.

Event Details 
Day: Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24
Time: 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8 p.m.
Location: High Expectations Aerial Arts (319 Cumberland St)
Cost: $30
Learn more about this event and showtimes >

Tags
Checking on the Arts High Expectations Aerial ArtsLocal Events
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton