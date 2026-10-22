High Expectations Aerial Arts presents "Flightmares: Aerial Arts Haunted Experience"

High Expectations Aerial Arts will bring audiences into the shadows ahead of Halloween with "Flightmares: Aerial Arts Haunted Experience," an immersive walk-through performance on Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24.

Owner and Show Director Sarah Bolton joined Kacky Walton to discuss the experience, which takes audiences through three eerie environments featuring live aerial performances.

The studio space has been transformed into an unsettling hospital/asylum, a ghostly graveyard, and a mysterious attic. Aerial arts, theatrical characters, movement, music, lighting, and immersive set design bring each setting to life.