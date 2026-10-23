Cazateatro brings Día de Muertos celebration to Downtown Memphis

On Saturday, October 24, Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group (CBTG) brings its annual Día de Muertos Parade and Festival to Downtown Memphis.

CBTG Artistic Director and Founder Monica Sánchez joined Kacky Walton, along with Kathy Dumlao of Memphis Art Museum and Jennifer McGrath of the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education, to discuss the event's move from Midtown's Overton Square to Downtown Memphis.

This celebration is part of the Memphis Art Museum's Community Day series, which aims to bring the public together through free arts and cultural experiences.

The parade starts at Court Square and winds through Downtown Memphis, featuring marching bands and costumed participants before concluding at the Halloran Centre. Festivalgoers can enjoy crafts, face painting, live performances in the theatre, Latin music, food, and more.