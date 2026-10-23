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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Cazateatro brings Día de Muertos celebration to Downtown Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published October 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

On Saturday, October 24, Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group (CBTG) brings its annual Día de Muertos Parade and Festival to Downtown Memphis.

CBTG Artistic Director and Founder Monica Sánchez joined Kacky Walton, along with Kathy Dumlao of Memphis Art Museum and Jennifer McGrath of the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education, to discuss the event's move from Midtown's Overton Square to Downtown Memphis.

This celebration is part of the Memphis Art Museum's Community Day series, which aims to bring the public together through free arts and cultural experiences.

The parade starts at Court Square and winds through Downtown Memphis, featuring marching bands and costumed participants before concluding at the Halloran Centre. Festivalgoers can enjoy crafts, face painting, live performances in the theatre, Latin music, food, and more.

Event Details
Day: Saturday, October 24
Time: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Location: Downtown Memphis
Click here for more information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group (CBTG)Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & EducationMemphis Art MuseumLocal Events
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton