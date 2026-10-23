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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

"What Remains Visible" brings international art to Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published October 23, 2026 at 12:01 PM CDT

"What Remains Visible" is an international painting exhibition featuring works by 55 artists from Memphis, New York, London, Los Angeles, and beyond.

Local artists and collaborative curators Lisa Williamson and Paul Behnke joined Kacky Walton to discuss the exhibition, which brings a wide range of approaches to contemporary painting into a single space, from gestural abstraction and improvisation to structured, image-driven, and materially focused work.

The exhibition marks the latest chapter in an ongoing artist-led exchange, following previous exhibitions in New York, Yorkshire, London, and Los Angeles. The title, "What Remains Visible," points to what persists as an exhibition moves from one city to another, placing the city's artists and painting community within a larger international conversation.

"What Remains Visible" is on display at Marshall Arts Gallery (639 Marshall Ave) through Saturday, October 31. Gallery hours are Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m., or by appointment.

Click here to learn more >

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Checking on the Arts Marshall Arts GalleryLocal Events
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
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