Hotel Pontotoc marks 120 years of history with a Prohibition-era Halloween party

Downtown Memphis' Hotel Pontotoc has transformed many times over its 120-year history, serving as a bordello, Turkish bathhouse, neighborhood dive bar, recording studio, and private residence before reopening as a boutique hotel last year.

Owner Joey Lewis joined Kacky Walton to discuss the hotel's history and its upcoming anniversary celebration on Halloween night at its basement speakeasy, "The Dame."

The party will embrace 1920s and '30s glamour with a Prohibition-era theme inspired by the hotel's colorful past. Guests are encouraged to wear vintage attire, costumes, or dress accordingly to help respect the vibes. Additionally, the band Devil Train will perform from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.