© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Hotel Pontotoc marks 120 years of history with a Prohibition-era Halloween party

By Kacky Walton
Published October 26, 2026 at 6:04 PM CDT

Downtown Memphis' Hotel Pontotoc has transformed many times over its 120-year history, serving as a bordello, Turkish bathhouse, neighborhood dive bar, recording studio, and private residence before reopening as a boutique hotel last year.

Owner Joey Lewis joined Kacky Walton to discuss the hotel's history and its upcoming anniversary celebration on Halloween night at its basement speakeasy, "The Dame."

The party will embrace 1920s and '30s glamour with a Prohibition-era theme inspired by the hotel's colorful past. Guests are encouraged to wear vintage attire, costumes, or dress accordingly to help respect the vibes. Additionally, the band Devil Train will perform from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

Event Details
Day: Saturday, October 31
Time: 9:30 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.
Location: The Dame at The Hotel Pontotoc (69 E. Pontotoc Ave)
Cost $15
Click here to learn more about this event >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Hotel PontotocLocal Events
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton