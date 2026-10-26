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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

University of Memphis brings "RENT" to the stage

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 26, 2026 at 12:20 PM CDT

The University of Memphis Department of Theatre & Dance presents the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "RENT," October 29 through November 1.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with University of Memphis MFA candidate and director Max Robinson about the groundbreaking musical, loosely based on Giacomo Puccini's opera "La Bohème." Set in New York City's East Village during the HIV/AIDS crisis, "RENT" explores themes of love, friendship, loss, and the struggles of young artists navigating life in the shadow of the epidemic.

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsUniversity of Memphis Department of Theatre and DanceUniversity of Memphis (UofM)
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass