University of Memphis brings "RENT" to the stage

The University of Memphis Department of Theatre & Dance presents the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "RENT," October 29 through November 1.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with University of Memphis MFA candidate and director Max Robinson about the groundbreaking musical, loosely based on Giacomo Puccini's opera "La Bohème." Set in New York City's East Village during the HIV/AIDS crisis, "RENT" explores themes of love, friendship, loss, and the struggles of young artists navigating life in the shadow of the epidemic.