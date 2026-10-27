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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

"Annealing" explores perseverance and strength at UrbanArt Commission's Tiny Gallery

By Kacky Walton
Published October 27, 2026 at 5:59 AM CDT

The site-responsive installation "Annealing" is currently on view at UrbanArt Commission's Tiny Gallery. Artist Soren joined Kacky Walton to discuss her work, which features a suspended female figure caught mid-fall, moving backward and downward while held in space as a body under pressure. Behind the figure, a floor-reaching scroll of distressed drop cloth incorporates figurative drawings, fragmented contours, stains, ink, washes, and copper.

The exhibition explores the pressures faced by female artists and women more broadly, while conveying a message of perseverance, resilience, and strength.

"Annealing" is on view through the end of November.

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Checking on the Arts UrbanArt CommissionLocal Events
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton