"Annealing" explores perseverance and strength at UrbanArt Commission's Tiny Gallery

The site-responsive installation "Annealing" is currently on view at UrbanArt Commission's Tiny Gallery. Artist Soren joined Kacky Walton to discuss her work, which features a suspended female figure caught mid-fall, moving backward and downward while held in space as a body under pressure. Behind the figure, a floor-reaching scroll of distressed drop cloth incorporates figurative drawings, fragmented contours, stains, ink, washes, and copper.

The exhibition explores the pressures faced by female artists and women more broadly, while conveying a message of perseverance, resilience, and strength.

"Annealing" is on view through the end of November.