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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

"Music Makes a Difference" features Inventions Duo in benefit concerts for St. Jude

By Kacky Walton
Published October 27, 2026 at 4:24 PM CDT

The Inventions Duo brings together jazz pianist Bill Mays and classical cellist Alisa Horn for a musical exploration of jazz and chamber music's intersection. Their program seeks "to find the chamber music in jazz and the jazz in chamber music."

Mays and Horn joined Kacky Walton to discuss two upcoming benefit concerts at the Beethoven Club on October 28 and 29. Presented by Salon Circle, Memphis' oldest women's philanthropic organization, "Music Makes a Difference" will benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Biomedical Library.

The duo will perform works by Debussy, Gershwin, Rachmaninoff, Beethoven, Miles Davis and more, blending classical traditions with jazz improvisation.

Event Details
Day: Wednesday, October 28, and Thursday, October 29
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: The Beethoven Club Memphis (263 S McLean Blvd)
Click here to learn more about this event >

Tags
Checking on the Arts St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Beethoven Club MemphisLocal Events
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton