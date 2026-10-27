"Music Makes a Difference" features Inventions Duo in benefit concerts for St. Jude

The Inventions Duo brings together jazz pianist Bill Mays and classical cellist Alisa Horn for a musical exploration of jazz and chamber music's intersection. Their program seeks "to find the chamber music in jazz and the jazz in chamber music."

Mays and Horn joined Kacky Walton to discuss two upcoming benefit concerts at the Beethoven Club on October 28 and 29. Presented by Salon Circle, Memphis' oldest women's philanthropic organization, "Music Makes a Difference" will benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Biomedical Library.

The duo will perform works by Debussy, Gershwin, Rachmaninoff, Beethoven, Miles Davis and more, blending classical traditions with jazz improvisation.