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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Indie Memphis Film Festival returns for its 28th year

By Kacky Walton
Published October 28, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

The Indie Memphis Film Festival returns for its 28th year, November 5–8, in the South Main Arts District, with screenings at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education and Malco's Powerhouse Cinema. Encore screenings will take place November 9–10 at Malco's Studio on the Square in Midtown.

Co-Executive Director Joseph Carr and Artistic Director Brandon Harris joined Kacky Walton to discuss how to make the most of the festival experience. They highlighted standout documentary and narrative films, along with panel discussions, throwback screenings, teen shorts, and more.

For more information, click here.

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Checking on the Arts Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & EducationMalco TheatresLocal Events
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton