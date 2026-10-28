The Indie Memphis Film Festival returns for its 28th year, November 5–8, in the South Main Arts District, with screenings at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education and Malco's Powerhouse Cinema. Encore screenings will take place November 9–10 at Malco's Studio on the Square in Midtown.

Co-Executive Director Joseph Carr and Artistic Director Brandon Harris joined Kacky Walton to discuss how to make the most of the festival experience. They highlighted standout documentary and narrative films, along with panel discussions, throwback screenings, teen shorts, and more.

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