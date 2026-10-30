Memphis Youth Symphony celebrates 60 years with anniversary concerts

The Memphis Youth Symphony is celebrating 60 years of providing orchestral and instrumental music education to young musicians across the Mid-South.

Executive Director Jenny Davis joined Kacky Walton to discuss two 60th-anniversary concerts.

Davis also introduced the organization's new String Orchestra Conductor, Yonitte Ryger. Together, they previewed the programs featuring performances by six of the Youth Symphony's orchestras and ensembles, including works by Bedřich Smetana, Antonín Dvořák, and contemporary composers.