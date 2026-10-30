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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Memphis Youth Symphony celebrates 60 years with anniversary concerts

By Kacky Walton
Published October 30, 2026 at 8:16 PM CDT

The Memphis Youth Symphony is celebrating 60 years of providing orchestral and instrumental music education to young musicians across the Mid-South.

Executive Director Jenny Davis joined Kacky Walton to discuss two 60th-anniversary concerts.

Davis also introduced the organization's new String Orchestra Conductor, Yonitte Ryger. Together, they previewed the programs featuring performances by six of the Youth Symphony's orchestras and ensembles, including works by Bedřich Smetana, Antonín Dvořák, and contemporary composers.

Event Details
Day: Sunday, November 1
Time: 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM
Location: McNeill Concert Hall at Rhodes College (613 University St)
Tickets and additional information are available at myspmusic.org/events

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Checking on the Arts Rhodes CollegeLocal Events
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton