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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Metal Museum brings Repair Days to Overton Park for the first time

By Darel Snodgrass
Published November 4, 2026 at 11:03 AM CST

The Metal Museum will host Repair Days at its new Overton Park home for the first time this year. The event, the museum’s largest annual fundraiser, runs from Thursday, November 5, through Sunday, November 8.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Kayla Wright, the Metal Museum’s communications manager, about the event, which brings together metalsmiths from across the country. Visitors can bring in metal items, from family heirlooms to everyday objects, for repair and restoration.

Snodgrass will broadcast live from Repair Days on Thursday, November 5, from noon to 4:00 p.m. on WKNO 91.1

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, November 5 — Sunday, November 8 (times vary)
Location: Overton Park (1930 Poplar Ave)
Learn more here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMetal MuseumOverton Park
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass