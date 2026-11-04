Metal Museum brings Repair Days to Overton Park for the first time

The Metal Museum will host Repair Days at its new Overton Park home for the first time this year. The event, the museum’s largest annual fundraiser, runs from Thursday, November 5, through Sunday, November 8.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Kayla Wright, the Metal Museum’s communications manager, about the event, which brings together metalsmiths from across the country. Visitors can bring in metal items, from family heirlooms to everyday objects, for repair and restoration.

Snodgrass will broadcast live from Repair Days on Thursday, November 5, from noon to 4:00 p.m. on WKNO 91.1