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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Christian Walker’s “Hallelujah Station” screens at the Indie Memphis Film Festival

By Kacky Walton
Published November 5, 2026 at 2:00 PM CST

Christian Walker, an independent filmmaker from Memphis, directed “Hallelujah Station,” an adaptation of M. Randal O’Wain’s short story of the same name.

Kacky Walton spoke with Walker about the film, a gritty, atmospheric exploration of isolation and madness. Manny, a weary night janitor at a bleak asylum, makes a startling discovery about one of the patients. Walker uses confined spaces and stark cinematography to blur the line between reality and delusion.

The 28th Indie Memphis Film Festival runs from Thursday, November 5, through Sunday, November 8, at venues in the South Main Arts District. On Friday, November 6, the festival’s Hometowners program pairs “Hallelujah Station” with the short film “Jane.” The screening begins at 5:30 p.m. with “Jane” on Screen 7 at Malco Powerhouse Cinema Grill & MXT, 540 S. Front St.

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsIndie Memphis Film FestivalPowerhouse Cinema Grill & MXTMalco Theatres
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
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