"I'll Miss You in Dreamland" explores the highs and lows of caregiving through art

Joann Self Selvidge, a filmmaker and visual artist, presents "I'll Miss You in Dreamland."

Joann named the exhibition after something her son, Stevie, said one night as she put him to bed. Stevie has a rare chromosomal disorder called Prader-Willi syndrome, and Joann's fiber art communicates the lows and highs of caregiving.

Joann focuses on surface design, quilting, and altar building, starting with urban foraging and gardening to gather plants for natural dyes. Joann's work also incorporates materials from her life as a medical mom, including repurposed medical supplies, torn journal entries, and broken whiskey bottles. The Medicine Factory will host opening and closing receptions.