© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

"I'll Miss You in Dreamland" explores the highs and lows of caregiving through art

By Kacky Walton
Published November 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST

Joann Self Selvidge, a filmmaker and visual artist, presents "I'll Miss You in Dreamland."

Joann named the exhibition after something her son, Stevie, said one night as she put him to bed. Stevie has a rare chromosomal disorder called Prader-Willi syndrome, and Joann's fiber art communicates the lows and highs of caregiving.

Joann focuses on surface design, quilting, and altar building, starting with urban foraging and gardening to gather plants for natural dyes. Joann's work also incorporates materials from her life as a medical mom, including repurposed medical supplies, torn journal entries, and broken whiskey bottles. The Medicine Factory will host opening and closing receptions.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, November 6 — Friday, November 20
Time: 5:30 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: The Medicine Factory (85 W. Virginia Ave.)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsThe Medicine Factory
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton