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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Orpheum Theatre Group's annual soirée takes on "The Great Gatsby" theme

By Darel Snodgrass
Published November 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST

The Orpheum Theatre Group will host its annual fundraiser, “The Great Soiree,” on Friday, November 13, at the Orpheum Theatre.

This year’s party takes its theme from the musical “The Great Gatsby,” which runs from Tuesday, December 1, through Sunday, December 6, as part of the Orpheum’s Broadway season.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Andrew Jordan, manager of donor engagement, and Marianna Staff, development coordinator, about the Gatsby-inspired evening and its support of the Orpheum's education and community programs.

Guests can enjoy live performances, sample food from local restaurants, sip signature cocktails, and dance the night away during the fan-favorite silent disco on the Orpheum stage. The evening will also feature live and online auctions.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, November 13
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S. Main St.)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsOrpheum Theatre
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass