Orpheum Theatre Group's annual soirée takes on "The Great Gatsby" theme

The Orpheum Theatre Group will host its annual fundraiser, “The Great Soiree,” on Friday, November 13, at the Orpheum Theatre.

This year’s party takes its theme from the musical “The Great Gatsby,” which runs from Tuesday, December 1, through Sunday, December 6, as part of the Orpheum’s Broadway season.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Andrew Jordan, manager of donor engagement, and Marianna Staff, development coordinator, about the Gatsby-inspired evening and its support of the Orpheum's education and community programs.

Guests can enjoy live performances, sample food from local restaurants, sip signature cocktails, and dance the night away during the fan-favorite silent disco on the Orpheum stage. The evening will also feature live and online auctions.