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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Evan Linder brings “Byhalia, Mississippi” to Theatre Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published November 7, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Steve Roberts/Steve Roberts

Native Memphian Evan Linder's play "Byhalia, Mississippi" earned widespread acclaim following its 2016 premiere, receiving six Non-Equity Jeff Award nominations and winning three, including Best New Work.

Linder joined Kacky Walton to discuss the play, which was later remounted at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre and produced at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Now, Linder returns to his hometown to direct "Byhalia, Mississippi" at Theatre Memphis for the first time. The production runs Wednesday, November 11, through Sunday, November 22, on the theatre's Next Stage.

Set in the American South, "Byhalia, Mississippi" explores themes of race, family, and betrayal. Linder describes it as the most personal play he has ever written and hopes audiences will recognize themselves and the people they love in its characters.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, November 11 — Sunday, November 22 (times)
Location: Next Stage at Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd.)
Get ticket information >

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Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton