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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Germantown Baptist Church presents “Passage - Music of Grief and Hope”

By Kacky Walton
Published November 9, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST

Germantown Baptist Church continues its Masterpiece Concert Series with “Passage - Music of Grief and Hope.”

Kacky Walton spoke with Pastor of Instrumental Worship Arts and series founder Dawson Hull about the program, which explores grief and hope and premieres two of his new chamber works: “Piano Trio No. 1” and “Poplar Avenue” for oboe and piano.

Hull discussed music’s unique ability to give voice to the many emotions people experience throughout their lives and how the concert explores the space where sorrow and possibility exist side by side.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, November 12 (times vary)
Location: Germantown Baptist Church (9450 Poplar Ave.)
Learn more here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Baptist Church
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton