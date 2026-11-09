Germantown Baptist Church presents “Passage - Music of Grief and Hope”

Germantown Baptist Church continues its Masterpiece Concert Series with “Passage - Music of Grief and Hope.”

Kacky Walton spoke with Pastor of Instrumental Worship Arts and series founder Dawson Hull about the program, which explores grief and hope and premieres two of his new chamber works: “Piano Trio No. 1” and “Poplar Avenue” for oboe and piano.

Hull discussed music’s unique ability to give voice to the many emotions people experience throughout their lives and how the concert explores the space where sorrow and possibility exist side by side.